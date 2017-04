ಜೈಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆಗೆ ಶರಣಾದ ಫುಟ್ಬಾಲ್ ಆಟಗಾರ

ಕೊಲೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣವೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಆರೋಪ ಸಾಬೀತಾಗಿ ಜೀವಾವಧಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಗುರಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಆರೋನ್ ಹರ್ನಾಂಡೇಜ್.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 18:26 [IST]

English summary

Former NFL footballer Aaron Hernandez has been found dead in his cell in Massachusetts, officials say. Hernandez hanged himself at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center and was pronounced dead later at hospital.