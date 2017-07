'ನಾವಿಕ' ಕನ್ನಡ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಅತಿಥಿಯಾಗಿ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017, 19:01 [IST]

English summary

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has agreed to participate in 4th Navika World Kannada Conference to be held in Dallas from September 1-3, 2017. Karnataka tourism minister Priyank Kharge too will be participating in this NRI-Kannada event.