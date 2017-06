ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ ನೀರಜ್ ಪಾಟೀಲ್ ಪರ ಕೀತ್ ವಾಜ್ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಪ್ರಚಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Keith Vaz the longest serving Labour MP of Indian origin campaigned for Dr Neeraj Patil in Putney constituency of London. Dr Patil is the first Kannadiga to run for the British Parliament.Keith Vaz originally hails from Goa and has been on a winning streak from Leicester East since 1987. Leicester has the largest Indian population in UK.