ದೋಹಾ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ನಲಿದಾಡಿಸಿದ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್, ರವಿಶಂಕರ್

English summary

Karnataka Sangha in Doha, Qatar celebrated Vasantotsava recently. Kannada actors Pranayaraja Srinath and Ravishankar (brother of Sai Kumar) enthralled the capacity audience. Vishwesh Bhat from Bengaluru made the Kannadigas dance with trademark Kan-fusion.