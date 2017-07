ಜರ್ಮನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೂವಿನ ಮೇಲೊಂದು ಕತ್ತರಿ ಪ್ರಯೋಗ

Article

ದಿವ್ಯಾ ದತ್ತಾತ್ರಯ ಸುಬ್ಬಡಿ

Flowers are most favourite items of women, especially Indian. In Germany during summer in suburbs people grow flowers in their fields. Interesting thing is, anyone can go there, pluck the flower and pay for it on their own. Nobody cheats.