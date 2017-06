ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಂಘ (ಸಿಂಗಪುರ)ದ 'ಸಿಂಗಾರ' ಪತ್ರಿಕೆಯ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 18:31 [IST]

English summary

Singara magazine released by Mukhyamantri Chandru, BV Rajaram and Dr Basavalinga Pattaddevaru in Singapore. It includes stories, memoirs of Singara Cultural festival conducted in 2016 on the occasion of 20th anniversary of Kannada Sangha (Singapore).