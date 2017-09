ಸಿಂಗನ್ನಡಿಗರಿಗೆ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಅನುಭವ ನೀಡಿದ ವಚನಾಂಜಲಿ 2017

Article

ಆರತಿ ನಾಗೇಶ್, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

Singapore Kannada Sangha celebrated Vachananjali 2017. Srinivas Kappanna and his team performed folk dance. Bhagya Murthy and her team enthralled the audience with variety of songs written by by vachanakararu.