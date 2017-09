ಸಿಂಗಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆರೆದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜಾನಪದ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆ

Article

ವರದಿ - ವೆಂಕಟ್, ಚಿತ್ರ - ಗಿರೀಶ್ ಜಮದಗ್ನಿ

English summary

Karnataka folk art showcased in Singapore. Little India Shop owners and Heritage Association had organized this event as part of Deepavali celebrations. Kannada Sangha Singapore had taken up the responsibility of this folk art.