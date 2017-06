ಸರ್ವಕಾಲಕ್ಕೂ ಸಲ್ಲುವ 'ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ'ಗೊಂದು ಸಲಾಂ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 17:08 [IST]

English summary

609th show of political Kannada Play 'Mukhyamantri' was enacted in Singapore by Kala Gangotri troupe. The show was organized by Kannada Sangha Singapore. Mukhyamantri Chandru as the chief minister steals the show. Girish Jamadagni, who also played a role in the drama shares his experience.