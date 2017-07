ಗಾಳಿನಗರಿ ಶಿಕಾಗೊದಲ್ಲಿ ವೈಭವದ ಹವ್ಯಕ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ

Article

ತ್ರಿವೇಣಿ ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ್ ರಾವ್, ಇಲಿನಾಯ್

English summary

Havyaka Sammelana was conducted In Illinois by Havyaka Association of Americas on July 1 and 2. Many artists including MD Pallavi enthralled the audience with melodious songs. Yakshagana, science workshop, doll exhibition were also part of the celebrations. Report by Triveni Srinivas Rao.