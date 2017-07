ಹರಿಹರೇಶ್ವರ ಬಿತ್ತಿಹೋದ ಅಳಿಯದ ಕನ್ನಡತನವೆಂಬ ಬೆಳೆ

Article

ಅಹಿತಾನಲ, ಅಮೆರಿಕಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Harihareshwara was not just a Kannada writer or publisher in America, he was the power, force behind many Kannada activities. He encouraged many writers to take up Kannada cultivation in America. Naga Aithal remembers him on his death anniversary.