ಇಬ್ಬರು ಕೊಲೆ ಆರೋಪಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಜೀವಾವಧಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷೆ ವಿಧಿಸಿದ ಉಡುಪಿ ಕೋರ್ಟ್

Udupi

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Udupi district and sessions judge has sentenced life imprisonment for two persons in the murder of Kemmannu resident Shakuntala and for robbing her ornaments.The robbery and murder had taken place on June 24 in 2012.Harish Poojary (37) and Santhosh Poojary (36) are the convicts.