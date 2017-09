ಉಡುಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೃಷ್ಣಾಷ್ಟಮಿ, ವಿಟ್ಲಪಿಂಡಿಗೆ ಹುಲಿ ವೇಷದ ತಯಾರಿ

Udupi

ಐಸಾಕ್ ರಿಚರ್ಡ್

English summary

Udupi Sri Krishna temple gets ready for Vitla Pindi and Krishna Janmastami that will be held on Sep 13 and 14. Pili dancers are now getting prepared for Pili dance and Famous chande players Shri Mahalingewshara Chande is prepared to show their talent.