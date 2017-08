2018ರ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯ ಮುಕ್ತ ಉಡುಪಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಸಂಕಲ್ಪ

Udupi

Isaac Richard

English summary

Udupi district to be declared garbage-free by August 2018. Vellore Srinivasan, project director of Indian Green Service Limited, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, said Udupi district will be declared garbage-free district by August 2, 2018. The target will be reached before the actual deadline of Actober 2, 2019.