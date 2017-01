ಕಳ್ಳರನ್ನು ಹಿಡಿಯುವ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ರ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಳ್ಳತನ ಆದ್ರೆ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 18:27 [IST]

English summary

In an incident unknown thieves entered the police quarters at Manipal and took away cash and ornaments worth Rs 5.10 lac. Cash and valuables were stolen from quarters No. 66 and 67 in sixth block of police quarters at Manipal on the night of Saturday January 14.