ಕಾರ್ಕಳ : ಹಾವು ಹಿಡಿಯಲು ಹೋಗಿ ಸಾವು ತಂದುಕೊಂಡ

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 13:00 [IST]

English summary

Anand Anchan (61) from karkala who had been helping the people around the region by catching poisonous and non-poisonous snakes which appeared in their houses and other premises, and releasing them into forests since the last several decades, lost his life to a snakebite.