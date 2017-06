ಇಫ್ತಾರ್ ಕೂಟ, ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಬೆನ್ನಿಗೆ ನಿಂತ ಉಡುಪಿ ಯುವ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A day after Sri Rama Sene leader Pramod Muthalik visited the city and expressed objection to the recent Iftar Souharda Koota organized at Sri Krishna Math led by Sri Vishweshateertha Swamiji, the Youth Congress on Tuesday June 27 hit out at Muthalik alleging that he was trying to spoil peace and communal harmony in Udupi.