ಇಫ್ತಾರ್ ನಿಂದ ಹಿಂದೂ ಧರ್ಮದ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠತೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿದೆ - ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀ ತಿರುಗೇಟು

Story first published: Monday, June 26, 2017, 16:24 [IST]

English summary

Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math on Monday take a dig on Sri Rama sene founder Pramod Muthalik on Iftar Party. He holds an Iftar get-together for Muslims observing the Ramadan fast at Krishna math on Saturday.