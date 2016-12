ಗೋ ರಕ್ಷಣೆಗಾಗಿ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀಗಳಿಂದ ಫೆ. 26ರಂದು ಸತ್ಯಾಗ್ರಹ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said on Thursday that he would sit on a day’s fast here from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 26, 2017 to support the State-wide “Go Satyagraha” seeking a ban on cow slaughter in the country and other demands related to cow.