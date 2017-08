ಹುಲಿವೇಷ ತಂಡದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ ಹಾಕಿದ ಆಸ್ಕರ್ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ವೈರಲ್

Udupi

Isaac Richard

The former union minister Oscar Fernandes won hearts when he danced with the team of Huli Vesha dancers to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Udupi. Members of Veera Maruthi gym along with the dancers had arrived to greet Oscar Fernandes on Ganesh Chaturthi at the Udupi guest house seeing this Oscar Fernandes accompanied them by dancing.