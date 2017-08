ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಮುಖಂಡರ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಂದೂ ಯುವತಿಯ ಮಾದರಿ ಮದುವೆ

Udupi

ಐಸಾಕ್ ರಿಚರ್ಡ್

English summary

The Muslims residing in Kapu, Udupi has set an example by helping a poor Hindu girl by assisting her to get married. Divya, a resident of Fakirnakatte, Kapu had lost her parents in her childhood.