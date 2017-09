ಮಣಿಪಾಲ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಸೋಲಾರ್ ಕಾರು ಸೆ.14ರಂದು ಅನಾವರಣ

Udupi

Isaac Richard



Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) students designed a unique solar powered car named SM-S1 for the first time in India. The car can travel for about 170-180km if it is charged for about 5 hours and if the sun light is more powerful it can move up to 200-220KPH said the chancellor of MIT Prof J.K Prabhu to Oneindia Kannada