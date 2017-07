ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ ಧರ್ಮ: 'ಅಲ್ಪಸಂಖ್ಯಾತರಾಗುವುದು ಸುಲಭವಲ್ಲ' - ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀ

Udupi

Isaac Richard

English summary

Udupi Pejawara Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji on Monday expressed his vies on Lingayat seperate religion and said that, "the Matadhipathi's does not want to break down. Lingayat struggle is intended to be a minority. But becoming a minority is not easy," to media persons here on July 24.