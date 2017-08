ಪ್ರಭಾಕರ್ ಭಟ್, ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ಹೇಳುವ ಹಿಂದೂ ಧರ್ಮ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ: ಮಟ್ಟು

Udupi

Isaac Richard

English summary

We should adapt to the Hindu religion professed by Swami Vivekananda, Naryana Guru and not the Hindutva professed by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and Amit Shah, said by media adviser to Chief Minister of Karnataka Dinesh Amin Mattu, on Aug 9 at Udupi.