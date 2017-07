ಆಷಾಢ ಏಕಾದಶಿ, ಉಡುಪಿ ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ಮಠದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುದ್ರಾಧರಣೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

"Tapta Mudra Dharana” ritual was held at the Sri Krishna Temple. Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of Paryaya Pejawar Math and Vishwa Prasanna Teertha, junior Swamiji, stamped the images of Shankha and Chakra on the chest and arms of devotees here on Tuesday, July 4.