ಭಾಸ್ಕರ್ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ ಕೊಲೆ ಆರೋಪಿಗಳಿಗೆ ರಾಜಾತಿಥ್ಯ, 3 ಪೊಲೀಸರು ಸಸ್ಪೆಂಡ್

Udupi

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

The accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case Rajeshwari Shetty, son Navaneet Shett and Niranjan Bhat were on Monday August 21 brought to Udupi court by police in a luxury car. In connection with this 3 police staffs have been suspended.