ಬಂಟಕಲ್ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗೆ 'ಉತ್ತಮ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ'

Udupi

Isaac Richard

English summary

Mr.Abhinav Karaba K, seventh semistar Mechanical Engineering student of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology & Management, Bantakal has been awarded the “Best Student Award” in the Karnataka section during 14th ISTE State Level Student Convention 2017 held on Friday, 08 September 2017 at GM Institute of Technology, Davangere.