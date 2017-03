ಉಡುಪಿ: 32 ಅಡಿ ಎತ್ತರದ ಮಧ್ವಾಚಾರ್ಯರ ಏಕಶಿಲಾ ಪ್ರತಿಮೆ ಸ್ಥಾಪನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

English summary

A 32-foot monolith of Dwaita philosopher Sri Madhwacharya has been installed on a 40-foot high plinth at Durga Hills Kunjarugiri in Pajaka Kshetra Udupi, on Tuesday, March 28.