ತುಮಕೂರಿನ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಖೈದಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೇಕರಿ ತರಬೇತಿ

New initiative: Our prisoners are now proud bakers. Started bakery classes for women prisoners at Tumkur. New bakery unit at Tumkur jail. pic.twitter.com/Ks1XlO5aMz

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 13:02 [IST]

English summary

Tumkur jail prisoners are now proud bakers! A new initiative by IPS officer, DIG D.Roopa to start a bakery classes for women prisoners at Tumku has recieved many people's compliment now.