ಗುಬ್ಬಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಡಿಲಿಗೆ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಬಲಿ, ಮತ್ತಿಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಗಾಯ

Story first published: Monday, March 6, 2017, 22:11 [IST]

Two died as heavy thunderbolt hit four people in Mallappana Halli of Gubbi Taluk, Tumkur District on March 6th, 2017. Manjula (40), Bharathi (13) died on spot when thunderbolt hit them. The remained two are admitted to hospital and their condition is criticle.