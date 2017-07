ಕಾಂಡೋಮ್ ಗಾಗಿ ತಿಪಟೂರು ಸರಕಾರಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಎದುರು ಧರಣಿ

Tumkur

ತುಮಕೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Ganesh- Basically from Tarikere, Chikkamagalur district protest in front of Tiptur government hospital for not getting condom. He came to wife's house. Asked condom in hospital many times. But he did not get. So, he protest against hospital.