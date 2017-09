ಸಿದ್ದಗಂಗಾ ಮಠಕ್ಕೆ ಸಚಿವ ಎಂ.ಬಿ. ಪಾಟೀಲ್ ದಿಢೀರ್ ಭೇಟಿ

Tumkur

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In a sudden move, minister M.B. Patil who is in recent controversy regarding Lingayath as separate religion, visits Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur on Thursday evening in a private car and had some secret talks with Sri Shivakumara Swamiji. He was accompanied by former DGP Shankar Bidari, says the sources.