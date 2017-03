ಹುಳಿಯಾರು ಶಾಲೆ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ವಿಷ ಹಾಕಿದ್ದು ಮಾಜಿ ಪ್ರಿನ್ಸಿಪಾಲ್?

ಶಾಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಪ್ರಾಂಶುಪಾಲರಾಗಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ, ರವಿಕುಮಾರ್ ಎಂಬಾತನ ಮೇಲೆ ಗುಮಾನಿ.

English summary

In a twist to students death in Huliyur of Tumkur district case, it is suspected that the ex-Principal of Vidhyavaridhi School is sole responsible for the contamination of food who took lives of tree students on Wednesday night, sources said.