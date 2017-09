ಸಿದ್ದಗಂಗಾ ಮಠದ ಪತ್ರಿಕಾ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಏನಿದೆ?

Tumkur

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Here is the complete text of Siddaganga mutt press release about Lingayat and Veerashyava. After the statement by minister M.B.Patil, on which he said, Siddaganga seer supports Lingayat as separate religion, now Shivakumar seer denies Patil statement.