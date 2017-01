ಗುಬ್ಬಿ ಅಮಾನುಷ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್ ಗೆ ರು.1 ಲಕ್ಷ ನೆರವು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2017, 12:31 [IST]

English summary

A boy beaten brutally alleged for jeering a dalit girl in Gubbi Taluk, Tumkur district. This is the case of the SC, ST Atrocities Act has been given Rs 1 lakh assistance. The first stage of assistance was given to 25,000.