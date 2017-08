ಅಂಧತ್ವವನ್ನು ಸವಾಲಾಗಿ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಗೆಲ್ಲಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟ ಶೇಖರ್

Shimoga

Gururaj

English summary

Cricket is a game of eyesight more than anything else. But for Shekhar Naik it is all about the ear. Blindness is hereditary in Shekhar's family. Along with him, there are other 14 visually impaired people in the family. But this didn't let him down. Shekhar Naik the blind cricketer who won India the world cup.