ಮರು ಮೌಲ್ಯಮಾಪನದ ನಂತರ ಸುಭಾಷಿಣಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಥಮ

Story first published: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 15:27 [IST]

English summary

Shubhashini a student of Ramakrishna vidhyanikethana, Shivamogga got State 1st place in S S L C after re evaluation. By securing three more marks in the re-evaluation of answer scripts, Subhashini S scored 625 out of 625 in the SSLC examination.