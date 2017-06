ಸಾಹಿತಿ ನಾ ಡಿಸೋಜಾಗೆ ಕಾಗೋಡು ಅವಮಾನ, ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಕೇಳಿದ ಬೇಳೂರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 11:09 [IST]

English summary

Ex MLA Belur Gopala Krishna asks sorry to writer Na Disoja for insult by Minister Kagodu Thimmapppa. While Disoja went to Thimmappa's house to discuss about environment, Kagodu did not talk to him, said by Belur Gopalakrishna.