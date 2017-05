ಮನುಕುಲಕ್ಕೆ ಮಾರಕವಾದ ತಂಬಾಕು ತ್ಯಜಿಸಲು ಈ ದಿನ ಸಕಾಲ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Today is #NoTobacco Day. Did you know that smoking shortens your life by 14 years? https://t.co/FSKD6HhkxS pic.twitter.com/HbpGt27DiM

Tobacco destroys not only your health & that of your loved ones but also the environment https://t.co/p002dmC9JE #TreesNotTobacco #NoTobacco pic.twitter.com/KNkUIDyUFf

It's #WorldNoTobaccoDay . One of my SandArt with message choice is yours Don't be Late. We can beat tobacco Say #NoTobacco 🚭 pic.twitter.com/oZBgOmmtjo

This #worldnotobaccoday let's pledge to raise awareness about the health hazards associated with tobacco use. pic.twitter.com/NtbmyR8VF8

English summary

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed around the world every year on May 31st. Creating awareness about the nagative health effect of the tobacco is the prime agenda of the day. Here are the few twitter statements on world no tobacco day.