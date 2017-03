ಭಾರತದ ಮುಂದಿನ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಲಾಲ್ ಕೃಷ್ಣ ಅಡ್ವಾಣಿ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, March 16, 2017, 9:56 [IST]

English summary

The BJP after its big win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is in a position to appoint its own candidate as President of India. With support from the AIADMK and the BJD, the BJP can go about chosing its own candidate as it is close to the magic number in the electoral college. The new president will be elected after Pranab Mukherjee retires in July. The question is will the BJP appoint L K Advani as the President of India.