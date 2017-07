ನೂತನ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ರಾಮನಾಥ್ ಕೋವಿಂದ್ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲೇನಿದೆ?

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

It is appropriate that land of Lord Buddha should lead the world in its search for peace, tranquility & ecological balance #PresidentKovind

Each one of us is a custodian of India’s well-being and of the legacy that we will pass on to coming generations #PresidentKovind

We must combine tradition and technology, the wisdom of an age-old Bharat and the science of a contemporary India #PresidentKovind

We need to build an India that is an economic leader as well as a moral exemplar #PresidentKovind

I bow to the 125 crore citizens of this great nation and promise to stay true to the trust they have bestowed on me #PresidentKovind

Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind

English summary

"Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility" This is the forst tweet of Newly appointed president of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Here are some of his tweets after becoming 14th president of India.