13ನೇ ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿಯಾಗಿ ವೆಂಕಯ್ಯು ನಾಯ್ಡು ಇಂದು ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

English summary

The Vice-President elect Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu will be sown in as the next Vice President of India on August 11 at Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. Naidu will be the 13th Vice President of India. Naidu has served as the Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting in the NDA Cabinet.