1971ರ ಯುದ್ಧ ನೆನಪಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ, ಪಾಕ್ ಗೆ ವೆಂಕಯ್ಯ ನಾಯ್ಡು ಖಡಕ್ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ

Our neighbour should understand that aiding and abetting terror will not help them, they should recall what happened in 1971: Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/LHwJVrP7fQ

Hitting out at Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vice-presidential nominee M Venkaiah Naidu asked Islamabad on Sunday to recall the 1971 war and said aiding and abetting terror will not help them. Addressing Kargil Parakram Parade in New Delhi, Naidu said terrorism is the enemy of humanity, it has no religion and it has unfortunately become Pakistan’s state policy.