ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಸೇರುವ ವದಂತಿ ತಳ್ಳಿಹಾಕಿದ ವರುಣ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

Not one line of this silly article is correct, not even my age. pic.twitter.com/TCW0smyTwQ

Denying reports about his 'Ghar Wapsi' to the Congress Party, BJP Sultanpur(UP) MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday said that not one line of the silly article published by an English daily was correct, including the fact that his age was also mentioned wrong.