ಅನ್ಸಾರಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿಯೊಬ್ಬರಿಂದಲ್ಲ, ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರಿಂದಲೂ ಮಾತಿನ ಚಾಟಿ!

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

#HamidAnsari suddenly feels Muslims are not safe in India but he didn't tell the name of any Nation where Muslims are safe more than India.

#HamidAnsari has proved that "Once a CONgi is always a CONgi" no matter how much he was respected or what constitutional post he held.

“It is possible that there was some restlessness within you as well but from today you will not face that crisis. You now have the joy of being liberated, and the opportunity to work, think and speak according to your core beliefs” Prime minister Narendra Modi told to Hamid Ansari for his statement on intolerance. Here are some more twitter statements on Hamid Ansari's intolerance.