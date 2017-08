ತ್ರಿವರ್ಣ ಧ್ವಜ ವಿನ್ಯಾಸಕಾರನ ಜನ್ಮದಿನ ನೆನಪಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರು

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

We stand&salute national flag but forget abt d person who is d actual designer of d flag he is d unsung hero of d country #PingaliVenkayya

Remembering Shri #PingaliVenkayya , freedom fighter and the man behind our tricolour’s design, on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/xBjk5GBfkr

Tributes to #PingaliVenkayya who designed our Indian Tricolor.Heart fills with pride and patriotism. Our Tricolor is best i feel #jaihind pic.twitter.com/o3bC7ty2Xc

Remembering #PingaliVenkayya on his birth anniversary. He was not only a brave freedom fighter but the artist who gave us our National Flag. pic.twitter.com/XHhGaPZYCL

English summary

Pingali Venkayya (2 August 1876 - died 4 July 1963) was an Indian freedom fighter and the designer of the flag on which the Indian national flag was based. Today is his birth anniversary. Here is twitter statements on his birth anniversary.