ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ನಾಗೇಂದ್ರ-ಇವರೇ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿಯ ಯೋಗ ಗುರು..

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 13:22 [IST]

English summary

The man who gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi his yoga moves, Dr HR Nagendra, has just got himself an address less than three kilometres away from his star student's Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi. The 71-year old yoga teacher opened a Delhi branch last week in the upmarket Jor Bagh.