ಹತ್ತು ವರ್ಷದ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಸಂತ್ರಸ್ತೆ ಗರ್ಭಪಾತ ಮಾಡಿಸುವಂತಿಲ್ಲ: ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ

New Delhi

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

A Ten-year-old raped by her uncle will not be allowed to have an abortion, the Supreme Court ruled Friday, rejecting the petition by a Supreme Court lawyer. The court said it was basing its decision on the assessment of doctors who said that a medical termination was not safe either for the girl or the foetus. She is 32 weeks pregnant.