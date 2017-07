2019 ರ ಲೋಕಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಕ್ರಮ ಪತ್ತೆ ಮಾಡುವ EVMs!

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 11:16 [IST]

English summary

To prevent election illegality and to make elections more credible, election commission of India is introducing M3 or 3rd generation EVMs. M3 will be equipped with tamper-proof-mechanism. It will be used in 2019 Lok Sabha election, former election commissioner of India Nasim Zaidi told.