2 ಕೋಟಿ ವಕೀಲಿಕೆ ಶುಲ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್ ಗೆ ಜೇಠ್ಮಲಾನಿ ಪತ್ರ

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

Senior advocate, Ram Jethmalani has asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to settle his dues of Rs 2 crore. The demand was made in a letter written to Kejriwal following which Jethmalani quit as his counsel in the Arun Jaitley defamation case.